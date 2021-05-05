SPCkraft, an art collective led by interdisciplinary artiste Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, has come forward to embrace humanity through an evocative digital project called Alokporno. To celebrate the 160th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the cultural outfit has collaborated with Prantakatha. An organisation that creates spaces of youth dialogue on marginalised issues with the mainstream of life, Prantakatha, spearheaded by activist-transformer Bappaditya Mukhopadhyay is collaborating for this event on May 9.

Indrila

This project opens on the premise of Tagore's protest against all kinds of marginalisation and his political ethos and features readings and songs by members of SPCkraft who live across the continents.

Chandrima Chattopadhyay

"In such times and always, Tagore's writings are a healer and I thought of addressing some real issues of marginalised communities by collaborating with Prantakatha," says Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee

Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee

Besides them, Achintya, a transfeminine singer and social worker will read Praan, a poem by Tagore. Directed by Chandrima Chatterjee and Digantika Chowdhuri, this audio-visual project includes an introduction by Professor Biswajit Roy from the department of Bangla, Viswabharati, a Rabindrasangeet performance by RJ Sree Basu and Suchhanda Ghosh and a brief talk by Dr Saptarshi Basu, a frontline Civid worker.

Alokporno, designed by Uttaran De opens on May 9th on the youtube channel of SPCkraft.