First look of Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj out

The first look of Akshay Kumar's upcoming period film Prithviraj has been unveiled by the makers. The poster features Akshay, who plays king Prithviraj Chauhan, riding a horse, and sitting behind him is Manushi Chhillar, the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant in her acting debut.

The makers have also released the teaser of the film. The one-minute-twenty-second teaser gives a glimpse of the film's scale and promises ample action sequences.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in prominent roles.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to release on January 21, 2022.

Akshay, on the other hand, has Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Atrangi Re in his slate.

Watch the teaser here: