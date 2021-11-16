Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on February 18 next year, avoids clash with RRR

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date. The film, which was expected to release on January 6 next year, will now arrive on February 18.



Soon after the announcement, RRR director SS Rajamouli thanked SLB on Twitter. RRR is releasing in theatres on January 7 next year. Both films, incidentally, star Alia Bhatt from Bollywood.



"The decision by (producer-distributor) Jayantilal Gada and Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to Gangubai Kathiawadi," SS Rajamouli tweeted.



Set in Mumbai, SLB's film stars Alia as Gangubai, a real-life gangster and brothel owner from the 60s. It is based on a chapter from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.



As it happens, RRR and Gangubai have more than an Alia connection. Besides being lavish period pieces based on real people, both films will feature cameos by Ajay Devgn. In RRR, Ajay will appear as a rebel and mentor to Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan respectively. Ajay's role in Gangubai is of a mafia don