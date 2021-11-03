Samantha not part of Nani's Dasara

Speculations were rife that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in for a pivotal role in Nani's upcoming film Dasara. A source close to Samantha has categorically denied the news and stated that she is presently committed to working in a couple of Telugu-Tamil bilingual films.



"Samantha is not part of Nani's film. She is currently on vacation and the actor herself would announce if she signs a new film. Until then, please don't speculate anything," says the source.



Samantha has recently wrapped up shooting for Gunasekhar's pan-Indian mythological film Shaakuntalam. She is busy with the last leg of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and will soon start working in Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's new bilingual film and another Tamil-Telugu bilingual being bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.



Last seen in Jaanu, Samantha is also in talks to feature in her maiden Hindi film bankrolled by Taapsee Pannu.