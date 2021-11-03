Ravi Teja to headline Tiger Nageswara Rao biopic

A biopic on Tiger Nageswara Rao, the Robin Hood of Stuartpuram, a village near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh, is in the works. Directed by Vammsi Kreshna of Kittu Unnadu Jagratha-fame, the film will have Ravi Teja essaying Nageswara Rao's role, while two popular A-listers are set to play his love interests.



"Ravi Teja is pleased with the script narrated by Vammsi and he is eager to step into the shoes of the daredevil robber of Stuartpuram, who gave sleepless nights to the authorities owing to his escaping strategies. The film will start rolling early next year and an announcement on the same will be made on Wednesday," informs a source, adding, "Besides shooting in real locations, the makers are also planning to recreate the 70s era in which Nageswara Rao lived for the film."



Grapevine is that Ravi Teja has charged a bomb to play the part. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Tiger Nageswara Rao biopic will be shot in Telugu and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.