Joju George, Sanchana Natarajan, Mysskin, Shabeer Kallarakkal join Malayalam-Tamil actioner Cult

Debutant Malayalam filmmaker Sanfeer has already started working on his second feature even while his maiden effort, Peace, is waiting for a release. Titled Cult, the project is billed as an action-thriller.

The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual will see Sanfeer reteaming with his Peace star Joju George, who plays a Malayali in a story set in Pondicherry. Sanchana Natarajan (Sarpatta Parambarai) has been paired opposite Joju as the main female lead.

Shabeer Kallarakkal, who impressed all with his breakthrough role 'Dancing Rose' in Pa Ranjith's boxing drama Sarpatta Parambarai, will have a prominent presence in the film. The actor is said to have received multiple offers from Malayalam and picked this film over the rest because of his character.

"Shabeer's extraordinary acting skills coupled with his impressive parkour and fighting abilities made him a top choice for this prominent, substantial character we have in our story," says Sanfeer. Ananya Ramprasad (from Aadai, Putham Pudhu Kaalai) is paired opposite Shabeer.

Cult also has actor-filmmaker Mysskin playing an integral character in the film. "Since he is very selective about the acting opportunities coming his way, he took a while before saying yes," says Sanfeer, who describes his interaction with the Onayum Aattukuttiyum director as an "illuminating" experience.

Sanfeer clarifies that Cult will exist as a single film with Malayalam and Tamil dialogues instead of two separate versions. The direction team of Cult will have several Tamil-speaking team members aside from other Tamil actors with a theatre background.

Dinesh Subbarayan will supervise the action sequences. He has previously worked in the Malayalam films like Eeda, Parava, and Dhanush-starrer Jagame Thanthiram.

Shaji Mechery is producing the film scripted by Safar Sanal and Ramesh Girija, who also co-wrote Peace.

The team is in the middle of pre-production with a plan to start filming by next month.