Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood directorial debut with Phantom Hospital

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, who is known for helming the Malayalam political-thriller Malik, is all set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with the thriller Phantom Hospital. He along with Akash Mohimen have written the story and screenplay for the film.

Dropping a hint, Mahesh shared that the film will look into an unusual scandal in the Indian healthcare system.



"I was instantly drawn to the story inspired by true incidents in the healthcare sector of India," he shared, adding, "It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Priti Shahani, who as a producer, has consistently delivered quality content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story (sic)."

"My films have received so much love from the Hindi audiences that I am truly looking forward to directing my first Hindi feature," he added.

Priti Shahani, who has produced films like Talvar, Raazi, and Badhaai Ho, said everyone has fallen prey to this kind of a scam without realising it, and that Phantom Hospital might help people become more aware of it.



She further said that her new content house, Tusk Tale Films believes in “harnessing the power of great stories,” especially those rooted in “reality and rigorous investigation.”

Phantom Hospital appears to be the result of one such partnership between Tusk Tale Films and author-cum-journalist Josy Joseph’s company Confluence Media. Talking about their collaboration, Priti said, “I am excited to partner with Mahesh Narayanan, whose stories have travelled to a nationwide audience and is truly a visionary filmmaker and India’s finest investigative journalist Josy Joseph (sic).”

“Together, we aim to make an entertaining film that uncovers one of the most shocking scandals in our country (sic),” she added.

*Edited from an IANS report