Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph, Antony Perumbavoor begin shooting for mystery-thriller, 12th Man

Actor Mohanlal, who will next be seen in director Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming mystery-thriller 12th Man: Unveiling the Shadows, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share photos of the puja held on the first day of their shoot.

The veteran actor simply wrote, “#12ThMan Pooja Photos (sic),” and tagged producer Antony Perumbavoor and Aashirvad Cinemas, the production house that will be producing 12th Man. The same producer was behind the Drishyam series that turned out to be a massive hit.





In the pictures, Antony Perumbavoor, director Jeethu Joseph, actors Priyanka Nair, Unni Mukundan, and Rahul Madhav could be seen taking part in the puja ceremony.

The filmmakers commenced the shoot for 12th Man today on August 17 since it marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year, Chingam.

While the rest of the cast for 12th Man has been revealed yet, the background score will be composed by Anil Johnson. The movie is written by KR Krishnakumar and Satheesh Kurup.

12th Man marks the fourth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu, who have proven to be a credible combination in the past with Drishyam and its sequel, Drishyam 2.

Also read: Director Jeethu Joseph reveals why he took seven years to make Drishyam 2 after the prequel

Drishyam turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, with the film being remade in several languages. Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran played the lead roles in the Hindi version, while Kamal Haasan and Gautami starred in the Tamil remake, Papanasam.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Jeethu are also working together on another upcoming project titled Ram co-starring actress Trisha. According to sources, 12th Man will be released only after the completion of work for Ram.

Reports suggesting that Jeethu Joseph is currently busy with the work for Papanasam 2 (the Tamil remake of Drishyam 2) with Kamal Haasan are also doing the rounds.