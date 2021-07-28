Ready to see Mohanlal as a boxer? Reports suggest the actor is working in a sports film on boxing by director Priyadarshan

Mohanlal fans can now see the superstar in an all-new avatar. Director Priyadarshan has cast the actor in his next movie which is a sports film, and Mohanlal plays a boxer in it, according to media reports.

Priyadarshan was quoted was saying, “It is the story of a boxer, his rise to fame and then his fall. Mohanlal and I have done all kinds of films together. But we’ve never done a sports film. I’ve always been fascinated by Scorsese’s Raging Bull. So you could say this would be our Raging Bull.”

The actor reportedly has to lose 15 kilos for the role and a picture of him practising boxing has gone viral on the Internet. According to other reports, the director also revealed that Mohanlal will have to regain 10 kilos to portray his character’s journey – from being a fit champion to an out-of-shape boxer. Although no official announcement has been made so far, fans are eagerly waiting for the news. Mohanlal has worked with the director in 29 Malayalam films so far. Their yet-to-be released movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is also one of the anticipated movies.

Among other projects Mohanlal will soon be seen in films like B. Unnikrishnan's Aaraatu and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy. He is also collaborating again with Drishyam’s director Jeethu Joseph for 12th Man.

