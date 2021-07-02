After the success of Drishyam, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph to collaborate again for a thriller

If there is one actor-director duo that is highly celebrated, it has to be Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph. They have created a niche for themselves in the genre of thriller cinema. After delivering successes like Drishyam and its sequel, it is reported that the two will soon come together again for a thriller. Besides this project, the duo is also working on a commercial action movie titled Ram, featuring Trisha as the leading lady.

Jeethu recently in an interview announced that he is already planning to direct Mohanlal again and that the movie will start its schedule as soon as the restrictions are lifted. He also mentioned that he will soon make an official announcement after everything gets finalised. Earlier it was announced that Mohanlal will join the sets of Bro Daddy, the second directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran after the lockdown. But, reports suggest that he will first wrap up the shooting of Jeethu’s untitled thriller before Bro Daddy.

According to reports, this forthcoming flick will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. However the filmmaker has not revealed if this mystery drama will have a theatrical release or will stream on OTT directly. More details about the movie are yet to be announced.