Drishyam 2 Hindi remake rights have been acquired by Panorama Studios for the official Bollywood adaptation of the blockbuster film.

The production house took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “We are thrilled to announce that we have acquired the Hindi remake rights of #Drishyam2 - The Resumption. (sic)”



Originally released in Malayalam, Drishyam and its sequel Drishyam 2 were directed by Jeetu Joseph and had casted veteran actor Mohanlal, and actresses Meena, Ansiba and Esther.

Panorama Studios also issued a statement regarding the Hindi remake, which read, “Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit film Drishyam 2 - The Resumption.”

“With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment and we as Producers are committed to that (sic),” Kumar Mangat Pathak said in the statement.

Meanwhile, producer of the original Drishyam series, Antony Perumbavoor said he was “happy” that the production house had gotten the rights for the remake and that he was “certain” they would do justice to the movie.

Director Jeetu Joseph said he was looking forward to the Hindi version since he believed Panorama Studios will help Drishyam 2 reach a wider audience with the Bollywood adaptation.

Sources could not confirm whether Jeetu will be directing the remake or bringing in the same cast as the original.

The sequel, which was released on Amazon Prime Video early in 2021, was a blockbuster hit and remade in Telugu. Meanwhile, the first part was remade in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The cast in the Hindi remake for the prequel included Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Media reports said these actors might reprise their respective roles in the sequel too.

