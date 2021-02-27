A woman turned in Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs at a Los Angeles police station, two days after they were stolen in an armed robbery in Hollywood.

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said the dogs were brought to the LAPD Olympic station around 6 pm on Friday and were reunited with Lady Gaga's representatives.

Gaga had earlier announced a $500,000 (INR 3.65 crore) reward for anyone who found her dogs.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Lady Gaga's dog-walker, Ryan Fischer, had taken three of the singer’s dogs for a walk. A few robbers had abducted the two of the dogs while the third one managed to escape during the struggle. Ryan was also shot in the chest during the confrontation.

According to the LAPD, Fischer was walking the dogs near Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard around 9.40 pm on Wednesday when he was accosted by two armed men. The surveillance video of the attack showed Fischer struggling with the men as they sought to wrestle away the dogs. Fischer was shot once, and the men fled in a white Nissan Altima.

Police have now confirmed that Ryan is stable now.

However, the robbers have not been caught yet and the investigation is ongoing, according to Lopez.

Earlier on Friday, Gaga praised Ryan and called him a hero for having “risked his life to fight for their family”.

She also prayed for the return of her dogs and wrote, “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.”

Lady Gaga is currently in Italy, where she is preparing to shoot a film titled Gucci with Ridley Scott. The film is based on the book ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed’. She will play the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted for orchestrating his assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.