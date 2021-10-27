Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on a trip to Dubai with make-up artist Sadhna Singh, stylist Preetham Jukalker

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gone on a vacation to Dubai with her make-up artist Sadhna Singh and stylist Preetham Jukalker. The actress took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a photo of herself with Sadhna and Preetham at the Hyderabad airport. Tagging her two friends, Samantha wrote, “Going to foreign,” with an aeroplane sticker. She was seen wearing shorts and a white shirt.

Samantha also reshared another message that read, “Make your daughter so capable that you don’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to (sic).”

She later posted photos from Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and a video of Lebanese food.

This will be Samantha’s second trip after her separation from Naga Chaitanya, her husband of almost four years. The actress went on a trip to Kedarnath earlier with her friend, model-cum-entreprenuer Shilpa Reddy. She had shared photos and short clips from her helicopter ride at Kedarnath, a visit to the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram where the Beatles once stood, a bridge at the Yamunotri glacier and more.

Samantha announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya on October 2, saying the two of them were “fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade.” The duo also requested their fans to support the two of them during this difficult time and respect their privacy. Their statement read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support (sic).”

Samantha was last seen in the second season of Raj and DK’s Amazon series The Family Man. The show had Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of the protagonist while Samantha was the antagonist.