Samantha Ruth Prabhu writes a gratitude note for her fans and slams trolls on 'false rumours'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya made a formal announcement about their divorce last week. While this news has left their fans heartbroken, several reports blamed Samantha for the split. The actress, after sharing an empowering quote this morning, released a statement thanking her fans for ‘showing deep empathy.’



The Family Man star in the last few days has been subjected to severe trolling. From meme pages to YouTubers, everybody passed comments on her personal choices like the roles she played or the clothes she wore. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a quote by Farida D, which says, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals.”



Check out the story here:

Quote by Farida D

Hours after posting this quote, the actress posted another story - a gratitude note - thanking her fans who supported her decision. She also addressed trolls and added that she will never allow anyone to break her.



Read her full post here:

Samantha issues a statement

Fans of the duo speculated that trouble was brewing in the ChaySam paradise after Samantha dropped the ‘Akkineni’ surname on all her social media handles. After rumours were abuzz for over a month, the couple announced their separation on October 2.