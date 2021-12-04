Actor Vikram, director Pa Ranjith to team up for upcoming film Chiyaan 61

Speculations were rife that Vikram will be teaming up with filmmaker Pa Ranjith for a film. The collaboration has now been officially announced, and the film will be produced by KE Gnanavelraja through Studio Green. The announcement was made through the production house's official Twitter account.

The film has been tentatively titled Chiyaan 61, and the project marks the first collaboration between the actor and director. The makers added that the filming of the project will commence soon. Further details related to the project are currently under tight wraps.

Meanwhile. Ranjith is currently directing Natchathiram Nagargirathu, while Vikram is awaiting the release of Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan, co-starring his son, Dhruv. He also has the long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram waiting for release.

On the other hand, it is also being speculated that Ranjith will also be teaming up with Kamal Haasan for a forthcoming project, but there has been no official announcement yet.