Actor Chiyaan Vikram was welcomed by fans at the polling booth in Chennai’s Besant Nagar where the actor turned up on Tuesday morning to cast his vote. Vikram grabbed the attention of the crowd not only because of his appearance but also courtesy of his chic hairstyle.

The ‘I’ actor’s wavy brown locks had set a trend in 2005 when he sported the same style in his blockbuster hit movie Anniyan, in which he played the role of Remo.

Chiyaan Vikram's Remo hairstyle from Anniyan

But there were speculations that the actor has grown his hair for a role in the upcoming historic drama Ponniyin Selvan that will be directed by Mani Ratnam.

Other celebrities who arrived at polling booths to vote included actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, who had reached their booth about 20 minutes before the voting began in order to vote early and avoid the crowd.

A few others from the film fraternity who had come to vote were actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, Vikram Prabhu and his father Prabhu, Sivakarthikeyan, Arun Vijay, actor and producer Radhika Sarathkumar, and director and filmmaker Bharathiraja.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay sent his fans into a frenzy after he was seen riding a bicycle to the polling booth in Neelankarai. The crowd that gathered behind him soon went out of control after fans began following him on their vehicles to take photos and videos of him.

