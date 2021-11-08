Vikram-Dhruv's Mahaan to take the OTT route?

Speculations are rife that the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan, starring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, will be skipping theatres to premiere on a streaming platform instead. Reports suggest that negotiations between the makers and the streamer are underway, and the makers are yet to arrive at a final decision.

If rumours are proven true, the development will make Mahaan Karthik Subbaraj's second straight-to-streaming release after, Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush, which premiered on Netflix earlier this June.

Mahaan, which has wrapped up shooting in August, was earlier expected to hit screens in November or December this year, but there has been no official word on the film's theatre release either, further fuelling speculations.

Billed as a gangster drama, the film marks Vikram's 60th outing as an actor and is produced by Lalith Kumar through his banner, Seven Screen Studio. The film, which has music by Karthik Subbaraj’s frequent collaborator, Santhosh Narayanan, also features Simran, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, and Sananth in supporting roles.

In addition to Mahaan, Vikram has Cobra, which is being bankrolled by the same banner, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan duology, and the long-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram in his slate.