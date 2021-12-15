Chiru156: Chiranjeevi to team up with Venky Kudumula next

It's going to be a busy year ahead for Chiranjeevi. The 66-year-old actor, who is in full pace working on three films, has now signed another film. Touted to be an action drama with a dash of comedy, the film is being directed by Venky Kudumula of Bheeshma-fame.

The project was officially announced by DVV Entertainments on Twitter. "Extremely delighted to announce a film with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu under the direction of Successful Director @VenkyKudumula. It's a dream come true for us. Co Produced by Dr. Madhavi Raju. Rolling soon… (sic)," wrote the production house.

In response to the tweet, Venky Kudumula thanked the makers for the opportunity. "Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime! Thank you @KChiruTweets Sir for giving me mine. Your trust in me and my admiration for you will drive me to work to the best of my ability Thank you @DVVMovies and Dr. Madhavi Raju Garu for bankrolling this! (sic)"

Apart from this film, Chiranjeevi is also working on Bholaa Shankar, God Father, and Waltair Veerayya.