Biopic on former PM Narasimha Rao in the making  

aha, and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The series will be one of the four pan-Indian series that will be bankrolled by aha studio and Applause Entertainment. A biopic is being made on the late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at the streaming platform,, and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The series will be one of the four pan-Indian series that will be bankrolled by aha studio and Applause Entertainment.

The series on the veteran politician will be an adaptation of the book, Half - Lion: How P.V Narasimha Rao Transformed India, written by Vinay Sitapati.

Allu Aravind and Applause Entertainment’s CEO, Sameer Nair. In a statement released by the makers, Prakash Jha said, “It is exciting to work on real-life stories and subjects. It’s important for today’s generation to know the story of those who have played an instrumental role in making the country what it is today, and I believe that there is a lot to learn and be inspired from the life of the great PV Narasimha Rao.” Directed by National award-winning director Prakash Jha, the series was announced on Monday in Mumbai by aha’s promoterand Applause Entertainment’s CEO, Sameer Nair. In a statement released by the makers,said, “It is exciting to work on real-life stories and subjects. It’s important for today’s generation to know the story of those who have played an instrumental role in making the country what it is today, and I believe that there is a lot to learn and be inspired from the life of the great PV Narasimha Rao.”

The series will be out in 2023.