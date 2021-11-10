Tamannaah joins Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar

We had earlier reported that Tamannaah Bhatia has been signed on to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar.



On Tuesday, the actor took to Twitter to reveal the details of the film saying,

Interestingly, the film brings Tamanaah and Chiru together for the second time after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the principal photography of Bholaa Shankar will commence on November 15. A remake of Tamil actioner Vedalam, the film also has Keerthy Suresh playing Chiru's sister. Bankrolled under AK Entertainments, the film has music by Mahati Swara Sagar.