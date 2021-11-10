Actor Rana Daggubati is known and loved for more than just his acting skills. His talent, his varied interests and the efforts he puts into the things he loves and that matter, make him the cult favourite that he is. Daggubati, who recently tied up with Sony Sports Telugu, talks about his love for sports, fitness and quality content.



Given the actor’s fit physique, it’s no surprise that he was into sports since school. “I was fascinated by the various sports played across the globe. I loved WWF, this was what it was called back then. It had a great cultural influence on me and those around me as I was growing up. The fact that I’m now endorsing the same channel means a great deal to me,” says Daggubati.



As a child, Rana was one of the rarest kids who wasn’t obsessed with cricket and looked beyond it. “I was a huge follower of the NBA (National Basketball Association), and I followed wrestling all my life. I watched athletics, soccer and was a big fan of boxing too. Twenty-thirty years ago, Indians were barely exposed to these sports. In fact, I could not play cricket very well (laughs), and did not like it much.



So now, I like to be associated with sports that are still making baby steps in India. I am very happy to be a part of this growth and am glad I’m getting to do my bit towards this change,” the sports enthusiast tells us. The latest update about his WWE merchandise has certainly raised curiosity among people. The fan in him was evident through his posts!



“With every film of mine, I usually take a prop from the sets as memorabilia for myself. For Baahubali, it was the mace and now with Sony, they made me feel like I won a WWE belt! So this had to go on my Instagram!” shares the star, whose caption to the post read: “.... my best souvenir from any commercial shoot ever... period!!”



We ask him if it’s sports that keeps him fit and he replies, “More than any sport, my job keeps me fit. Because, you see, I’m constantly playing new roles that need some sort of a physical transformation. All that training and bodybuilding I undertake for my roles in films keep me fit.”



Daggubati’s fitness mantra is simple — find time for fitness and not excuses. “This is the only mantra since day one of my fitness journey. It’s so easy to find excuses to skip a workout, it’s hard to stay fit, but you must keep at it.”



Before he signs off, he reveals a little about his upcoming projects. “My film, Virata Parvam, is in the last leg of post-production, I’m very close to completing Bheemla Nayak with Pawan Kalyan. I am also filming for a Netflix series called Rana Naidu. So there’s an interesting mix of stuff coming up. All of next year, you will see a lot of me in different formats and different languages,” Daggubati says.