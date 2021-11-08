After Sunny Leone and Big B, Kamal Haasan to embark on NFT journey with his own collection

Actor Kamal Haasan, who turned 67 on Sunday, is the latest celebrity to join the NFT (non-fungible token) space with the upcoming launch of his own collection of digital tokens. He will also be having his own digital avatar in a metaverse, and is reportedly the first Indian celebrity to do so.

What’s more, Kamal will also have an exclusive space in the world of gaming, with Fantico’s (an Indian licensed digital collectibles platform) new game-based metaverse where the actor will be launching a museum.

Kamal said in a press statement on Sunday that he was excited to try out this new platform. His statement read, “I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of digital and physical world, which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse… my life’s journey of over six decades have blurred the distinction between my personal and professional life will be my offering for this metaverse (sic).”

Also read: Actor Kamal Haasan to launch his clothing line, House of Khaddar

With this move, the actor’s fans across the globe will get to interact with and invest in/purchase his posters, avatars, movies, and his souvenirs from the museum as NFTs. These souvenirs will also be available in physical form, according to reports.

Kamal Haasan’s entry into NFT comes after ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, ‘Big B’ aka Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Sunny Leone ventured into this space in a similar fashion, with the launch of their own collectibles.

Reports added that Fantico is currently in the process of adding more actors, sportspersons, studios and other such people to be part of the metaverse. The introduction of more celebrities into this digital space is expected to encourage other people to join the platform in larger numbers.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections receive record-breaking bid

What are NFTs?

To take a step back before processing all of the above information, let’s first look at what exactly are NFTs. An NFT is a unit of data stored on a blockchain (which are basically digital ledgers). These blockchains certify a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items like photos, audio, videos, and other types of digital files.