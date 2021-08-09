Tamannaah: To host MasterChef in Telugu is a dream come true

MasterChef Telugu is set to hit the screens for the first time, and it will be hosted by Tollywood diva, Tamannaah Bhatia. Incidentally, this will also mark the television debut for the Baahubali actress. Well-known chefs, Sanjay Thumma, known for his VahChef series on YouTube, Chalapathi Rao of Simply South in Hyderabad and Mahesh Padala, founder of My Tea Chapel, will be the judges. Incidentally, The Tamil version is set to be hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, while Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kichcha Sudeepa will host the Malayalam and Kannada editions.



The regional edition of the famous MasterChef series, helmed by Innovative Film Academy and Endemol Shine India, is set to be aired. The competitive cooking show television format first debuted in The United Kingdom around July 1990.

Talking about the show, touted to celebrate Telugu cuisine, Tamannaah said in a conference today, “I’m extremely happy to be able to start my Television journey with a show such as Masterchef Telugu. As someone who has watched and admired the original Masterchef shows over the years, the very opportunity to host the show in Telugu is a dream come true for me.”



The show is set to go on-air from the end of August on Gemini TV, every Saturday and Sunday.



