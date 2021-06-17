The reality TV cooking competition MasterChef that entered India with a Hindi version in 2010, will now foray into the South Indian television market. Some of the biggest stars have been roped in to host the show.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be the host of the debut season of the cooking reality show, MasterChef Telugu. "I'm very excited about this development. I've always been extremely passionate about cooking and food as a subject matter. Owing to my chaotic shooting schedule I've never been able to fully commit myself to the love for culinary creativity," Tamannaah said, adding, "But yes I do enjoy cooking up a storm in the kitchen once in a while for my loved ones in my free time. I can't wait to treat myself to all the exotic culinary delights on set. It's going to be extremely exciting and gratifying."

Tamanna Bhatia, known professionally as Tamannaah began her career as an actress at the early age of 15 in Shabah Shamsi’s Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005 and soon after that debuted in Telugu films with Dasarath’s Sri. Within a year, she appeared in her first Tamil movie, Jyothi Krishna’s Kedi, marking her entry into Kollywood as a leading actress and by 2007, she was one of the most popular names in South India thanks to films like Sekhar Kammula’s Happy Days in Telugu and Balaji Shakthivel’s Kalloori in Tamil. More recently she has been praised for her roles in epic fantasies like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali (2015 and 2017) multilingual franchise and Telugu historicals like Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). She’s also well-known for her Hindi films, including sleeper hits like Himmatwala (2013), Humshakals (2014) and Sajid-Farhad’s Entertainment.

Vijay Sethupathi will host the Tamil version, Prithviraj Sukumaran the Malayalam version and Kichcha Sudeep will host Kannada version of the show.

