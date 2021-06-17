Actress Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with her husband, British businessman Dino Lalvani, took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from her baby shower.

In the photos from the baby shower Lisa and the other guests were seen wearing matching white outfits with crowns made of white flowers. Pictures of a lavish spread of white and pink meringue cookies, chocolate cake, fresh fruit and wine were also posted.

Lisa tagged her friends in the post and said she had given her friends a few references to organise the event, and that they had made her baby shower dreams come true. She wrote, “One of the most special days... Five friends planned a baby shower to welcome the baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos (not a control freak at all) but this decor was above and beyond - true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved (sic).”

Lisa also shared a separate post where she highlighted the flower decorations and the dessert menu. Posting pictures of a decadent-looking chocolate cake, vases filled with roses, and other colour-coordinated flower decorations on the dining table, Lisa captioned the post, “Such bundles of talent. Couture reeds by @jacintakuok, fav chocolate cake by @simssweetshop and mini pavlovas by @creamandsprinkle (sic).”

In another post, Lisa also shared photos of herself and her friends toasting to glasses of wine. However, she added a disclaimer and said, “Disclaimer: no wine was consumed by me while taking these photos (sic).”

Lisa, who was born in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai to a Tamil man and Australian woman, made her debut in Bollywood with the 2010 film Aisha starring Sonam Kapoor. She married British businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, Zack in 2017, and their second boy Leo in 2020.

Lisa is known for her roles in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, The Shaukeens, Rascals, and Housefull 3. She also acted in the web-series The Trip and was last seen as a judge on the television show Top Model India.