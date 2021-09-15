Kiara Advani chosen for Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for her performance in Shershaah

Kiara Advani has been chosen for the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor this year post the success of Shershaah. Kiara joins the previous recipients Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma amongst others.

With a streak of multiple hits and iconic characters, Kiara has carved a place for herself among the most promising and bankable stars.

Priyadarshini Academy, headed by Dr Niranjan Hiranandani and Nanik Rupani, has decided to felicitate Kiara Advani at the 37th Anniversary Global Awards with the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor.

Talking about the same, Nanik Rupani, Chairman Emeritus, Priyadarshini Academy said, "We selected Kiara Advani, as we truly believe that she deserves the award for her incredible talent and inspirational journey in a short span of time."

One of the most visible faces in Bollywood, Kiara has a long list of upcoming films as well as brand endorsements to her credit.

Currently, the actress is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo as well as Shashank Khaitan's next, meanwhile she's also gearing up for S Shankar's RC 15 co-starring Ram Charan, along with a few unannounced projects.