Prabhudheva to choreograph song in Godfather featuring Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan

Godfather, the highly anticipated film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, directed by Mohan Raja, is being produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

The film will feature Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a pivotal role. Not only that, but the team had planned a song for Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. Prabhudheva will choreograph this special dance number, and S Thaman will compose the music.

Musician Thaman, who took to his social media handles earlier, made an announcement regarding the same. The excited composer also shared a picture of himself with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Raja, and others.