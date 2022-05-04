Ravi Teja still part of Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya

Ever since Acharya was released, a section of media has been speculating that actor Ravi Teja has opted out of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Waltair Veerayya citing remuneration issues.

A source close to the team denied the reports and stated that Ravi Teja will join the sets later this month in Hyderabad. He will be seen as a brother to Chiru, who plays a police officer in the garb of a mafia don.

"The makers are planning to film important scenes on Ravi Teja in a specially erected police station set in Gachibowli. It is followed by a crucial schedule in Malaysia in June. Ravi Teja is excited about reuniting with Chiru after Annayya (2000)," says a source.

Directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby), Waltair Veerayya is set in Sri Lanka and also has Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the female leads.