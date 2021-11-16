Ravi Teja to star in Chiru 154?

According to speculations, actor Ravi Teja will be playing a crucial role in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Chiru 154. Directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra), the film tentatively titled Waltair Veerraju, will mark Ravi Teja's third collaboration with Chiru after Annayya (2000) and Shankar Dada Zindabad (2007).



"Ravi Teja has been offered to play Chiranjeevi's brother in the film and the actor gave his nod almost instantly. He has also agreed to give bulk dates for the film, starting from next year," says a source.



Interestingly, Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi played brothers in Annayya (2000). Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Chiru 154 has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will go on floors early next year soon after Chiru is half-way-through God Father and Bholaa Shankar.



Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is awaiting the release of Khiladi. He also has Ramarao On Duty, Ravanasura, and Tiger Nageswara Rao in the pipeline. Chiru, on the other hand, will next be seen in Acharya. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is slated for release on February 4.