Ravi Teja's RT 70 titled Ravanasura

CE Features Published : 06th November 2021 07:26 PM | Published : | 06th November 2021 07:26 PM
The first look and the title of Ravi Teja's new film, RT 70, has been released by the makers on Friday. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the action-thriller has been written by Srikanth Vissa.
Titled Ravanasura, the first look poster hints that Ravi Teja plays a lawyer and his role has ten different shades on the lines of the antagonist of the Hindu epic Ramayana.
The tagline on the poster -- Heroes don't exist -- also accentuates the characteristics of the protagonist.
