Ravi Teja's RT 70 titled Ravanasura

The first look and the title of Ravi Teja's new film, RT 70, has been released by the makers on Friday. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the action-thriller has been written by Srikanth Vissa.



Titled Ravanasura, the first look poster hints that Ravi Teja plays a lawyer and his role has ten different shades on the lines of the antagonist of the Hindu epic Ramayana.



The tagline on the poster -- Heroes don't exist -- also accentuates the characteristics of the protagonist.

