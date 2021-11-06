Manchi Rojulochaie Movie Review: An enjoyable festive entertainer

Director Maruthi Dasari is best known for his penchant towards out-of-the-box ideas. For example, in his films, the conflict always elicits emotions that connect the audience through heart-wrenching experiences. This time too, in his Diwali release, Manchi Rojulochaie, he tells a relatable story that has universal emotions and comedy.



The film tells the story of Tirumala Setty Gopalam aka Gundu Gopalam (Ajay Ghosh), who is confronted with difficult situations due to his worst phobias in life. He is obsessed with his daughter Padma (Mehreen) and always takes pride in the way he has raised her. He faces the shock of his life when he learns that she is in love with her colleague Santosh (Santosh Sobhan) for two years and begins to oppose their relationship at the behest of his selfish neighbours, Murthy (Srinivas) and Koti (Koteswara Rao).



Movie: Manchi Rojulochaie



Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Mehreen, Ajay Ghosh



Direction: Maruthi Dasari



This lightweight family entertainer is an immensely enjoyable comedy that addresses pertinent issues with credible characters and sensible situations. The film also conveys a nice message that there will be no place for negative thoughts or emotions in your life, if you don't neglect the good and never let go of your beliefs. Moreover, the film also has many enjoyable moments like the telephone conversation between Gopalam and Praveen, the hospital scenes involving Vennela Kishore, the match-making scenes of Padma, and so on.



The real strength of Manchi Rojulochaie lies in its talented, quirky and comical characters. The scenes between Gopalam, Koti and Murthy are crackling, much of the humour stemming from how different they are, and from the issues of ruining other people’s happiness just because you can't find your own. On the flip side, the film also feels stretched out to transcend a message and at times, the intentions get diluted, meandering all over the place.



There is no question that both humour and emotions work hand-in-hand in Manchi Rojulochaie, and Maruthi does make room to raise questions on whether a father has to fear and worry about the future of his grown-up daughter, and if it is right for a father to burden his daughter with his obsession or morals? It asks us to ponder the meaning of what makes a caring parent different from a demanding one. These are relatable ideas and they blend well with the film’s modern outlook.



When it comes to the performances, Ajay Ghosh makes good use of the opportunity to experiment with something out of his usual. He is convincing as Gundu Gopalam, who goes through a lot of uncertainties in his life. His baritone and leisure accent work brilliantly to pull off this quirky character. Koteswara Rao and Srinivas steal the show with their wicked sense of humour.



Santosh Sobhan gives a decent performance, but he has to work on his expressions. Mehreen fails to impress and her expressions are not in sync with the dubbing. Actors Praveen, Viva Harsha and Sapthagiri too got the film's best-written lines. Vennela Kishore, as usual, leaves the audience in splits as a frustrated doctor.



Maruthi deserves the credit for delivering straight yet sharp dialogues about life. On the whole, Manchi Rojulochaie is an enjoyable festive entertainer, elevated by its remarkable performances and sharp dialogues.