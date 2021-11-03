Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui motion poster out, trailer drops November 8

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday shared the motion poster of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor essays a cross-functional athlete in Abhishek Kapoor’s film. The poster shows Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor kissing, over a bouncy title track.



In his tweet, Ayushmann revealed the film’s trailer will be out on November 8. “Yeh aashiqui kuch alag hain (this love is different) #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out on 8th November! Fall in love on 10th December in cinemas near you,” he wrote.



Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is co-produced by T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures production. It is Ayushmann’s first theatrical release post the pandemic breakout. His last film, Gulabo Sitabo, premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year.



Speaking about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actor had previously shared, “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate.”



“I have never looked like this on-screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences," he added.