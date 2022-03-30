Catherine Tresa joins the cast of Mega 154

Actor Catherine Tresa has been signed on to play a prominent role in Chiranjeevi's upcoming action entertainer Mega 154. She will be seen playing wife of Ravi Teja, who plays Chiranjeevi's brother in the film. The makers have completed filming interval block of the film on Monday night.



"Besides filming some crucial scenes on Catherine, the team has also shot the action sequences involving Chiranjeevi and Bobby Simha -- one of the antagonists of the film -- in a specially erected Sri Lanka city set in this schedule," says a source.



Set in Sri Lanka, the film has Chiranjeevi playing the role of an undercover cop in the garb of a gangster. The KS Ravindra (Bobby) directorial also features Samuthirakani and Shruti Haasan as the antagonist and the female lead of the film.



Mega 154 is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and the makers are considering Waltair Veerayya as the film's title. Music of the film is by S Thaman.

