Shruti Haasan joins Chiranjeevi's Mega 154

Shruti Haasan is on a signing spree. After bagging the female lead in Balakrishna's upcoming film with Gopichand Malineni, she is now part of Chiranjeevi's next.

The actor has been signed on to play the leading lady in the film tentatively called Mega154. The news has been shared by Chiranjeevi on Tuesday coinciding with the women's day.

“On this Women's Day, delighted to Welcome you on board Shruti Haasan You bring Woman Power to Mega 154 (sic) ,” posted Chiranjeevi on Twitter.

Directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby), the film marks Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with Shruti Haasan.

Incidentally, Chiru shares a great rapport with Shruti Haasan's father and actor Kamal Haasan. Both Chiru and Kamal worked together in late director K Balachander's Idi Katha Kadu, the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Avargal.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Mega 154 is tentatively titled Waltair Veerayya. Chiru will reportedly be seen as an undercover cop in the garb of a mafia don.

Set in the backdrop of Sri Lanka, Mega 154 will go on floors soon after Chiru wraps up his upcoming films, including Godfather and Bholaa Shankar. His next release Acharya is hitting the screens on April 29.

Shruti Haasan, meanwhile, will next be seen in Prabhas' Salaar.