Bhola Shankar first look poster featuring Chiranjeevi is out

Bola Shankar's first look featuring Chiranjeevi. The poster features the star chilling on the bonnet of his jeep and the makers of the film are promoting the same with hashtag #VibeOfBHOLAA. The producers shared the still on their social media handles on the occasion of MahaShivarathri.



Within minutes of sharing the poster, it has gone viral. Bola Shankar will star Tamannaah as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. She previously shared screenspace with him on Sye Raa...

Tweet on Bhola Shankar

Keerthy Suresh, who played superstar Rajinikanth's sister in the film Annaatthe, will play the role of a sister in Bola Shankar too. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials. It is directed by Meher Ramesh and Dudley is the cinematographer on the project. The film is slated for release sometime later in 2022.