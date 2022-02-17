Nani-Keerthy Suresh's Dasara goes on floors

Actor Nani has reunites with his Nenu Local co-star Keerthy Suresh for an intense rustic drama titled Dasara. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film was launched in the city on Wednesday. The muhurat was graced by directors Sukumar, Kishore Tirumala, Venu Udugula and Sarath Mandava.



Dasara is set in a village near Singareni Coal Mines, Godavarikhani and the film showcases both Nani and Keerthy sporting non-urban avatars. The principal photography of the film will commence in March in a specially recreated Singareni Coal Mines set in the city. Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew has been roped in to play a pivotal character, while Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab will be seen in supporting roles.



Nani shares pictures from Dasara launching muhurat



Actor Nani took to Instagram to share pictures with his costar Keerthy Suresh. The two are seen holding a clapboard in the picture. Nani captioned this image, "Set to go #Dasara."



Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, Dasara has music by Santosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan ISC.



Apart from this film, Nani will also be seen in Ante Sundaraniki. Keerthy, on the other hand, is currently juggling between the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar.