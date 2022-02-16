Varun Tej's Ghani release date out

Varun Tej's upcoming film Ghani is winging its way to the screens on February 25. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the boxing drama has Varun essaying the role of a kickboxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani, while Saiee Manjrekar plays his love interest.



Varun, reportedly, went to the US and learned the basics of kickboxing under the supervision of 2008 Summer Olympics bronze medalist Tony Jeffries. That's not all, he had also roped in Neeraj Goyat, the WBC Asia Honorary Boxer of the year 2017 as his trainer, while Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall is on board as the action choreographer of the film.



Initially, the film was scheduled for release on March 4 and now that Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has been pushed to April 1, the team has advanced the date by a week.



Also featuring Jagapathi Babu, Upendra and Suniel Shetty, the film also has Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance in the item number Kodthe. Produced jointly by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda, Ghani has music by S Thaman.