Varun Tej's Ghani gets two release dates

The makers of Varun Tej's upcoming film Ghani have announced two release dates on Tuesday. The boxing drama will now release either on February 25 or March 4.



Initially, the film was supposed to release on March 18, but the recent release calendar reshuffle has forced a change in plans for the makers.



In a statement on social media, the makers wrote, "After careful deliberation and considering the prevailing situations, Ghani will be releasing on February 25th or March 4th depending upon the release schedule of other films. We would like a healthy release for all films. See you in theatres...very very soon (sic)."



Ghani has Varun Tej essaying the role of a kickboxer, while Saiee Manjrekar plays his love interest.



Produced jointly by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, the film introduces Kiran Korrapati as the director.



The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.