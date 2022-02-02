Actor Vemal to make his OTT debut with web series titled Vilangu
Billed as an edge-of-seat investigative thriller, the web series will stream on ZEE5 on February 18
Bhuvanesh Chandar Published : 02nd February 2022 03:37 PM | Published : | 02nd February 2022 03:37 PM
Actor Vemal is all set to make his OTT debut with a web series titled Vilangu. The series, which is set to stream on ZEE5 on February 18, is directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj, who earlier helmed GV Prakash Kumar's Bruce Lee.
The first look of the series was released by Sivakarthikeyan on his Twitter account.
A captivating investigative drama is coming your way! Here is the first Look of ZEE5's new Series #Vilangu
Best wishes@ActorVemal anna @p_santh @madan2791 sir @Bala_actor @IamIneya @DKP_DOP @ajesh_ashok @thecutsmaker