GV Prakash Kumar on board Vishal's Mark Antony

We had recently reported that Vishal will be teaming up with filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran for a pan-Indian film titled Mark Antony. The makers have now announced that GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for the film.

Interestingly, Prakash headlined Adhik's directorial debut, the hit 2015 Trisha Illana Nayanthara. He had also composed music for the adult comedy. Post the release of Adhik's sophomore film, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, the filmmaker was set to reunite with Prakash for another project, but it did not materialise ultimately. Mark Antony marks their second collaboration. Likewise, Vishal and GV Prakash had earlier collaborated on Naan Sigappu Manithan, which released in 2014.

Mark Antony also stars SJ Suryah in a prominent role and is being produced by Vinod Kumar, who also bankrolled Vishal's previous film, Enemy, through Mini Studios.