Vishal-Adhik Ravichandran's pan-Indian film titled Mark Antony

The title of Adhik Ravichandran's pan-Indian film starring Vishal in the lead has been titled Mark Antony. It was announced earlier today that SJ Suryah will be playing the antagonist in the film.

The title announcement poster of the film shows a lungi-clad man standing over a pile of bones, with a shotgun in his hand. He is shown to be facing an army of foreigners, on what seems to be a battlefield. Mark Antony is produced by Vinod Kumar for Mini Studios.

The makers are yet to announce the other cast and crew of the project. Vishal, is currently awaiting the release of Veerame Vaagai Soodum, alongside Dimple Hayati. He also has the cop drama Laththi Charge, co-starring Sunainaa. Adhik, on the other hand, is expecting the release of his psycho thriller Bagheera, starring Prabhudeva.