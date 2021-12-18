Vishal to team up with Adhik Ravichandran for a pan-Indian film

Director Adhik Ravichandran, known for helming Trisha Illana Nayanthara, will next be teaming with Vishal for a film. The film will apparently be a pan-Indian action entertainer. The untitled project will be bankrolled by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios LLP which recently produced the Vishal-starrer Enemy.

Speaking about the film, Adhik says, "This is a film which we had planned a long ago as I know Vishal sir for more than eight years. We wanted to collaborate on a huge project and this film will be different from what I've previously done. Despite being an action film, it will touch upon a unique and universal concept that demands a big budget. It's a huge vision for me and this project became a reality just because of the trust Vishal sir has in me. The topic we will be talking about in the film is something that's not been told before and considering his market in Hindi and Telugu, we wanted it to be a pan-Indian film."

The film will go on floors from February 2022 and will be shot in Chennai and foreign locales. The makers are planning on roping in an ensemble cast from several industries across the country and the list of actors and crew members will officially be announced next month.

Meanwhile, Vishal has a slew of films like Laththi, Veerame Vaagai Soodum and his directorial debut Thupparivaalan 2. On the other hand, Adhik is awaiting the release of Bagheera that stars Prabhudheva, Amyra Dastur, Remya Nambeesan, Janani Iyer, Sanchita Shetty and Gayathrie.