Filming of Vishal's Thupparivaalan 2 to resume in April next year

Actor Vishal has announced that the shooting of his spy thriller, Thupparivaalan 2, will resume in the April of 2022.

Vishal, who will be making his directorial debut with the sequel to his 2017 film, took to Twitter to share the development. He also revealed a new poster where his character, Kaniyan Poongundran, can be seen closely observing the map of London printed on the floor.

The Enemy actor has also revealed that the team will begin the recce in January 2022. The filming of the sequel hit a roadblock in early 2020 due to differences between director Mysskin, who directed the original, and Vishal, post which the latter took over the project. The film has music by Ilaiyaraaja and features Prasanna, Rahman, Gautami, and Suresh Chakravarthi in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Vishal has Veerame Vaagai Soodum and Lathi Charge in his upcoming slate of releases. He is also expected to team up with filmmaker Karthik Thangavel of Adanga Maru-fame for a forthcoming project.