Vishal's Veeramae Vaagai Soodum to hit screens on January 26

Vishal's 31st film, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, will hit screens on January 26.



Directed by debutant Thu Pa Saravanan, the film stars Dimple Hayathi as the female lead. The film also stars Raveena Ravi in a supporting role.



Titled Saamanyudu in Telugu, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Kavin Raj.



Interestingly, the title seems to be inspired by the title track of the 1986 Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram which is incidentally the title of the veteran actor's upcoming film.



Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is bankrolled by Vishal's home banner, Vishal Film Factory and Malik Streams Corporation.



Vishal, who was last seen in the Deepavali release, Enemy, has Laththi and Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline.