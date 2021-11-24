Jr NTR's next to go on floors in February next year

Jr NTR has revealed that his next with Kortala Siva (tentatively titled NTR 30) will take off in February next year and it will be a revenge drama. The film marks his second collaboration with the Janatha Garage director. The actor revealed the news in his recent interview with Variety.



He has also added that his film with director Prashanth Neel (NTR 31) will go on floors in October 2022 and it will be on the scale of KGF.



Jr NTR is currently awaiting the release of his mega-budget film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film co-starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani has music by MM Keeravani. The film has been scheduled to hit the screens on January 7, 2022.