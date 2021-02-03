The central government in a latest move, announced a 100 percent occupancy for movie theatres across the country. While everyone has been happy about this new update, the Karnataka government has given a major shock to the Kollywood film industry. The government announced that full occupancy in theatres cannot be permitted. This update came right after the state government has allowed restaurants and hotels to operate with full seating capacity.

After the central government passed the order of full occupancy in the theatres, the state government of Karnataka revised the order and stated that only 50 percent occupancy will be allowed till the end of February. This did not go down well with the film fraternity of the state. Several well-known personalities from the Kollywood industry raised their concerns regarding the announcement. KGF director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter and expressed his displeasure. “While cinema is entertainment to most, it's lifeline to many,” tweeted the filmmaker and also tagged the state’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. The hashtag used #KFIdemandsFullOccupancy started to trend on Twitter.

Along with Neel, other prominent figures like DR Jairaj, the President of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce also expressed his views and called the government’s decision a shocker. State governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have already permitted 100 percent occupancy in movie theatres.