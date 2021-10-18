Vishal-Sunainaa film titled Laththi

We had earlier reported that Vishal and Sunainaa will be teaming up for a film directed by debutant A Vinoth Kumar. The title of the film has been revealed to be Laththi. Billed as a pan-Indian action entertainer, the film will be produced by Rana Productions. It was also recently announced that actor Prabhu will also be playing a prominent role in the film.

The film marks the second collaboration between Vishal and Sunainaa after the 2013 release, Samar. With music by Sam CS, Laththi has cinematography while Balasubramanian will be handling the cinematography. Furthermore, Dhilip Subbarayan will be choreographing the action sequences, while Pon Parthiban will be penning dialogues along with Vinoth Kumar.

Meanwhile, Vishal has Anand Shankar's actioner Enemy, co-starring Arya, and Veerame Vaagai Soodum in his upcoming slate of releases. On the other hand, Sunainaa has Eriyum Kannadi, co-starring Nakul, in her pipeline.