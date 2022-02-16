Rahul Sankrityan to direct Naga Chaitanya

Having directed a film each with Vijay Deverakonda and Nani, director Rahul Sankrityan is bracing up to direct one with Naga Chaitanya.



Mythri Movie Makers, who earlier bankrolled Chaitanya-starrer Savyasaachi, are producing this film.



Touted to be a time travel film with a dash of romance and action, the untitled project is expected to go on floors later this year.



"The script is locked and Rahul has received a go-ahead from Chaitanya. As soon as the actor fulfills his current commitments, he will start shooting for Rahul's film," says a source close to the development.



Meanwhile, Chaitanya has recently wrapped up shooting for Thank You. He is currently shooting for an untitled web series for Amazon Prime Video. His maiden Hindi film, Laal Singh Chaddha, headlined by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is slated for release on April 14.