Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush to release on January 12, 2023

Om Raut's Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023, the makers have announced.



"Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023," the producers tweeted today.



An adaptation of the Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. It was earlier slated to release in August this year but was pushed to accommodate the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.



"We would like to thank (the producers) for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on August 11, 2022," Aamir Khan Productions had earlier stated.



In Adipurush, Prabhas essays Raghava, while Saif's antagonist is called Lankesh. The film is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. It was shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.