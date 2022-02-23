Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam

Prabhas's Radhe Shyam is gearing up to hit screens on March 11. The film is set for release in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.



Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has joined the team by turning narrator for the film. The makers are hoping that Amitabh's iconic baritone will bring weight and dimension to the film.



Talking about this development, says director Radha Krishna Kumar, "The film is set in the 1970s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loves. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam's narrator."



Radhe Shyam is a love story set in Europe in the 1970s with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju (Telugu version), and Sathyaraj (in other versions) in pivotal roles.